JESSE WATTERS: When will Ron DeSantis announce a presidential run?

Jesse Watters speculates whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential campaign announcement on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

DESANTIS MOVES TOWARD PRESIDENTIAL BID, PRIVATELY INDICATES THAT HE'S RUNNING: REPORT

JESSE WATTERS: "Primetime" has been watching the Democrats pretty closely this year. Everybody from Hillary to Gavin Newsom is looking to knock Joe off the throne, but what about the Republicans?

Who's going to be the Republican nominee for president? Well, it looks like it's going to be a crowded field. A lot of people are sniffing around.

Some you know, some you don't and some you don't want to know. "Primetime" is going to be kicking the tires on all the candidates. We'll have a couple of Republicans on next week to see what they're all about. Now, out of everybody who's announced, Trump's in the lead and we'll show you the polling in a second, but we're now seeing another guy from Florida make moves.

Ron DeSantis is reportedly telling people in his circle he's set on running. Sources tell The Washington Post he's going to declare in May or June. DeSantis has 70 mil in the bank left over from his run for governor, and some DeSantis super PACs are coming alive. Now, I don't know how it could be more obvious, but Ron DeSantis is in Iowa today.