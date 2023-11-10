JESSE WATTERS: These values are not being taught anymore

FOX News host Jesse Watters says the United States has a class system on " Jesse Watters "Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: We've all made mistakes, especially me. If you want forgiveness , you need to be honest and take responsibility for what you've done. Growing up, we learn this from our parents and church and school, but it doesn't seem like these values are being taught anymore. Today, some people are told they're the victim and nothing is their fault.

JOY BEHAR DARES TRUMP TO PUNISH ‘THE VIEW' CO-HOSTS IF HE RETURNS TO WHITE HOUSE: ‘GO AHEAD! TRY IT!’

This mindset created an army of entitled young adults who are now clashing with traditional America.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

America now has a class system. Certain victim classes deserve special treatment. In fact, better treatment. They want the 14th Amendment, the equal protection clause in the Constitution, turned into kind of how we board airplanes. Instead of veterans and families with infants and sky-priority boarding first, we'd like to ask the nonbinary, anxious indigenous to please have their boarding passes ready.