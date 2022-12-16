JESSE WATTERS: Was Twitter working for the FBI or was the FBI working for Twitter?

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Friday's "bombshell" release of "Twitter Files" part six, suggesting the FBI was colluding with the tech giant on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Just moments ago on Twitter, Elon Musk just dropped part six of the "Twitter Files." Matt Taibbi is publishing them and there are some bombshells. Documents prove the FBI was directly colluding with Twitter to shut down our speech. In just two years, Twitter's top censorship chief had over 150 emails from the FBI — 150! That's the kind of close relationship we call friends with benefits. His inbox was filled with emails like this: "FBI, San Francisco is notifying you the below accounts may potentially constitute violations of Twitter's terms of service." Really? Was Twitter working for the FBI or was the FBI working for Twitter? I don't know. The FBI was demanding Twitter censor jokes.

TWITTER FILES PART 6 REVEALS FBI'S TIES TO TECH GIANT: 'AS IF IT WERE A SUBSIDIARY'

The FBI asked Twitter to delete, "Proposed container ship if there is a worldwide recession." Really? Why does the Federal Bureau of Investigation care about jokes? Were they offended? Sex-traffickers and terrorists are hatching plots and the FBI has agents combing through social media for punch lines. Did Twitter say, "Hey, Feds, we're a little busy here. Can you go bother Facebook?" No. They said, "Yes, sir! Whatever you want me to do, sir!" Even when Twitter scrambled for some justification for these stupid requests and they couldn't find anything, the FBI gave them a bunch of homeland security mumbo jumbo about Russian disinformation and domestic violent extremists and it worked like a charm every time accounts got nuked.

