Jesse Watters on Twitter Files: This is the biggest scandal that I've ever lived through

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on reports Twitter censored conservatives on " The Five ."

JESSE WATTERS: Democracy is a conversation. We debate in this country. We persuade and then on election day, you vote and then that person's in charge of the country.

EX-TWITTER CEO JACK DORSEY, LIBERAL MEDIA MEMBERS DENIED ‘SHADOW BANNING’ PRIOR TO ELON MUSK LEAK

When you're having a billion-dollar corporation align yourself with the government to poison the conversation, you're poisoning the country, you're interfering in the election and you're stealing people's votes. You're destroying the will of the people and I think a lot of people see this story and it's almost so bad that they can't even really reconcile how bad it is.

This is the biggest scandal that I've ever lived through and no one in the mainstream media is treating it with any respect. Take away that. Let's look at what the children had to suffer through. If you have a legitimate doctor that's been at Stanford Medical School and you're in a pandemic that we haven't seen in a hundred years and he's trying to give his opinion, his medical opinion about important information to try to save the lives of children, the mental health of children and that's being censored....You would know better than I would, but can you file a class action lawsuit against Twitter or the FBI for censoring a doctor's medical expertise in the middle of a pandemic?

