JESSE WATTERS: Trump was almost taken out twice in one summer

'How did this happen again?'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Jesse Watters asks how another attempted alleged assassination attempt was allowed to happen on former President Trump on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters asks how another attempted alleged assassination attempt was allowed to happen on former President Trump on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

WOULD-BE TRUMP ASSASSINATION SUSPECT RYAN ROUTH CAMPED UNDER COVER OF DARKNESS FOR 12 HOURS: COURT DOCS

JESSE WATTERS: "Nothing will slow me down. I will never surrender." That's how Trump reacted Sunday after an armed assassin was chased off the sixth hole of his West Palm Beach Golf Club. 

Tonight, the country is wondering, how did this happen again? The last time a president was nearly assassinated was four decades ago, and Trump was almost taken out twice in one summer. Even the officer who arrested the assassins was asking questions.

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 10: Former President Donald Trump hits his shot from the second tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 10, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Trump's golf game was a last-minute decision. So how did a random out-of-towner know? Trump was at that course that afternoon. There's only three possible answers. The former assistant director at the FBI says he guessed and got very lucky.  

He conducted surveillance on Trump and followed him to the golf course. Or he had inside information about Trump's schedule. The last answer is scary and has implications that another person was involved. The Secret Service and FBI are actively investigating whether Routh was part of a conspiracy. 

