JESSE WATTERS: Today was 'Don't you know who my daddy is' for Hunter Biden

Fox News host Jesse Watters roasts "spoiled brat" Hunter Biden his surprise appearance at his contempt hearing by the House Oversight Committee Wednesday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Hunter won't show up to a paternity test, but oh, he will be there front row for the contempt hearing, for sure. Everybody knows someone like this guy: – a rich, spoiled brat with a drug problem who can get away with murder because his family knows the right people.

Now, the spoiled brat is 53 years old. He hasn't paid his taxes for years, and he's caught up in an international bribery ring that could sink his father, "The Big Guy, " who's been calling the shots. Today was "Don't you know who my daddy is?" Day.

"I'm here with my lawyer and my banker and I don't have to do anything I don't want to because daddy says." When you know your pop will pardon you, you can walk all over Congress like a time masseuse. Remember, Hunter was there to answer questions, but when a Republican was about to ask them one, he bolted.