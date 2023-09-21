JESSE WATTERS: This is the point of Biden's border crisis

Jesse Watters highlights what he believes the entire point of the Biden administration's alleged open border policy at the southern border Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

GOV. KATHY HOCHUL HAS MESSAGE FOR MIGRANTS LOOKING TO COME TO NEW YORK: ‘GO SOMEWHERE ELSE’

JESSE WATTERS: New York is so overrun with illegals that the governor here is starting to sound like Stephen Miller. Yesterday, Border Patrol said 10,000 migrants crossed here in one day. Is this the goal?

…

So now "Binder" won't talk about the border, the bribery or the blow, because the White House doesn't want to explain why they want Latin America to colonize North America. Biden said, "Just watch me."

And I am. I'm watching him give half a million Venezuelans temporary amnesty this week, no deportations, and they get work permits and Social Security numbers and that gets them driver's licenses.

And in Pennsylvania, you get a driver's license, they mail you a ballot. In New York, you have a Social Security number. You can register to vote. That's the point.

