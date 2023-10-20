JESSE WATTERS: The White House is panicking

FOX News host Jesse Watters reacts to President Biden’s handling of the Hamas' terror attack in Israel and his Thursday primetime address on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Tonight, the world is on the brink and the White House is panicking because Joe Biden is president. The United States, now sponsoring a double proxy war against the Iranians and the Russians. China is eyeing Taiwan, and North Korean weapons were just discovered in Gaza. The State Department has just issued a worldwide travel warning to all countries.

BIDEN SAYS ISRAEL NOT TO BLAME FOR GAZA HOSPITAL BLAST, CITES ‘DATA SHOWN BY MY DEFENSE DEPARTMENT’

When is the last time that's happened? Americans aren't even safe in France. Our enemies are being mobbed by angry Muslims. Our military bases are under attack in Iraq, and we just had to shoot down two Iranian made missiles. How was your week? While this right now breaks, Putin is in China meeting with Xi where they're coordinating Mideast policy. Two American carrier strike groups are in the Mediterranean and Biden just tested one of our new nuclear weapons, detonating a massive bomb in Nevada.

We keep catching Middle Easterners sneaking across the secure southern border. Axios reports top officials say this has been the "heaviest, most chilling week since Biden took office." The Biden administration is "rattled," according to this report. Doesn't that make you feel safe? They say this matrix of crises pose an epic concern and historic danger. Washington fears these wars can spread. But have no fear. Last night, Joe Biden announced he's a wartime president.