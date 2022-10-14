Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Teachers should be minding their own business when it comes to parents' choices

Teachers hiding information from parents about their own children 'doesn't sound like love,' Jesse Watters says

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Jesse Watters: If Dems can't convince us, they'll try to control us

Fox News host Jesse Watters criticizes Democrats and the government for having a 'stronghold' on schoolchildren on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters blamed the government for pushing a "radical gender movement" on children in their schools Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Could you imagine police showing up to the parents' house and putting them in handcuffs for child abuse for something like this? Well, Elizabeth Guzman wants that. She's a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, and she's drafting a bill to be voted on next session to make it a crime if parents don't acknowledge when their son or daughter changes their gender. What's happening in schools is that teachers are encouraging boys to become girls and girls to become boys and teachers are calling your son or daughter by a different pronoun, and they're hiding it from the parents. 

PARENTS BLAST DEARBORN, MICHIGAN SCHOOL BOARD FOR 'SEXUALLY EXPLICIT BOOKS' AT HEATED MEETING

Children books displayed at the annual Pride Town Hall at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Md., May 21, 2022. (Photo by Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Children books displayed at the annual Pride Town Hall at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Md., May 21, 2022. (Photo by Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Now, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is fighting against this kind of stuff in Virginia. He introduced new school guidelines that prevent teachers from keeping this information from parents, but Guzman didn't like that and her response was to silence parents. Why? Because she wants LGBTQ kids to know that they're loved. Now, I don't know about you, but what's happening here doesn't sound like love. It sounds like these teachers should mind their own business. 

WATCH FULL CLIP HERE:

