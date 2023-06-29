Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: The Supreme Court didn't strike down diversity, it struck down discrimination

Watters analyzes the Supreme Court's decision for colleges

Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action in college admissions on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The Supreme Court has ended affirmative action. Universities can no longer accept or deny college applications based on race, but there's a loophole. 

BIDEN RIPS SUPREME COURT DECISION ON RACE-BASED COLLEGE ADMISSIONS: 'NOT A NORMAL COURT' 

... 

Affirmative action started in the '70s. The idea had good intentions: make it easier for minorities to get accepted into good schools, but while it got easier for Blacks and Latinos, it became harder for Asians and Whites.  

At Harvard, a Black applicant, the cream of the crop, had a 56% chance to get accepted, while Whites and Asians with the same qualifications had just about a 15% chance. A Black applicant who's at the bottom half of his chart had a higher chance to get in than a top Asian or White student, and the Supreme Court ruled 6–3, that's unconstitutional racial discrimination prohibited by the Equal Protection clause, the 14th Amendment.  

The Court didn't strike down diversity, it struck down discrimination. The Court merely said the Constitution doesn't allow racial quotas in admissions. 

