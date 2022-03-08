Jesse Watters shows how to 'restore American energy independence' amid record-high gas prices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters explained the true cost of record-high gas prices and a plan for American energy independence in Tuesday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden promised the American people he wouldn't raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000. But if the cost of your everyday life surges thanks to inflation and this gas price spike, that's a tax hike on everybody. Energy consultants are already saying the increased fuel costs - you ready? - are going to cost the average American household $2,000 more for gasoline this year, $2,000 more. This isn't just an energy crisis we're up against, it's an economic crisis, too. Banning Russian oil and not replacing it with a fuel from another source - like, what we're doing right here - isn't a plan.

How about we use more of our own oil here rather than ask bad guys to throw us a bone? And if you're open to suggestions, we have a few. For starters, how about we repeal the gas tax? … How about you cut the ethanol-blending mandate? That actually causes more pollution, they just discovered. And while we're at it, let's open Alaska for business. Alaska has billions of barrels of oil ready to be pulled out of the ground. It's time to restore the suspended leases on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. There [are] 600,000 square miles of Alaska, with most of it, fertile drilling land. Look at that. This is how we restore American energy independence. We become self-sufficient on oil and gas, and then we can sell it to our allies who need it in Europe.

