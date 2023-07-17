JESSE WATTERS: The Secret Service knows everything

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the Secret Service's White House cocaine investigation on " Jesse Watters Primetime ." Monday during the first show in his new timeslot.

JESSE WATTERS: Now when cocaine shows up in the White House, we're not satisfied with the explanation because if it was my cocaine or if it was your cocaine, not that we do cocaine, we'd be in jail. But since it's the White House's cocaine, all they have is a 500 person suspect list that they refused to narrow down and the politicians who used to care about White House scandals don't care at all.

TRUMP REJECTS IDEA SECRET SERVICE COULDN'T FIGURE OUT WHO OWNED WHITE HOUSE COCAINE: 'THEY KNOW EVERYTHING'

So, the president [is] satisfied that no one has any idea why narcotics are lying around this White House? In his first year in office, Joe Biden fired five staffers for cannabis and now he's looking the other way at cocaine? It doesn't make sense, does it? If this was anthrax, would he be satisfied that the Secret Service couldn't figure out how anthrax got into the White House? And what does the White House consider a thorough investigation, one that doesn't interview a single suspect? The feds interviewed hundreds of people during the Russia investigation, a two-year investigation into a crime that never happened. FBI agents staked out parking lots during school board meetings.

Here, we know there's a crime, but this is over in ten days with no interviews. If the government wants answers, it's going to get an answer as long as it's the answer they want and does anybody believe they didn't find a single fingerprint, not a trace of DNA? They just pulled forensics of a three-year-old pizza crust to nab a serial killer. Are you saying the White House guy took more precautions than a serial killer? He wore latex gloves into the White House? Come on. The Secret Service knows everything.