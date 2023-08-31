JESSE WATTERS: The power in Washington is in the people behind the scenes

Fox News host Jesse Watters says the arts of persuasion and listening are "lost" on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Nearly 250 years ago, our Founding Fathers debated the proper form of government. The Federalists wanted a strong federal government. The Anti-Federalists didn't. They hashed out that balance through the art of persuasion and the art of listening. Both of those arts are lost today.

In modern America, the minority just tells the majority what they need. Leaders who nobody appointed believe they have the authority to speak for others. Some of these people even get offended on your behalf, even though you were never offended. You see it all the time. Publicists apologize on behalf of clients when the client wasn't sorry.

Al Sharpton claims he represents Black America. He doesn't and he never has. Turn on radio or TV, and pundits swear they know what's best for women and workers and immigrants. The White House press secretary, "Binder" [Karine Jean-Pierre] pulled the curtain back for us when she tweeted this: "When I ran for president, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind." Binder accidentally tweeted a message that was supposed to have come from Joe Biden. This tells us Biden doesn't compose his own messages. We're living in the Land of Oz.

The real power in Washington is not the politicians, it's the people behind the scenes. Fetterman's chief of staff is the real senator. Feinstein's aide tells her how to vote. We're being represented by people we didn't elect. These people claim they have our back, but they don't. We're at a place in history where the public has never had such a powerful voice, yet no one's listening to us. Self-appointed leaders instead seize on our scream, stand by our side, and then just walk home without lifting a finger.