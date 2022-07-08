Jesse Watters: Why were these poor agents punished?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to Border Patrol agents being punished despite an investigation saying they did not whip anyone on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: If Biden knew anything about law enforcement, he'd know the importance of mounted patrols . That's desert terrain out there, full of rocks, uneven surfaces and rivers. You can't just roll a jeep out there. You need a horse and it's not just that the border mounted horse patrols are used to keep order in big cities all across the country, New York, Chicago, Dallas.

WHITE HOUSE CLAIMS ABBOTT CAUSING BORDER CHAOS, STATES SHOULD BUTT OUT OF IMMIGRATION

So, why were these poor agents punished? Is it because this administration is obsessed with race? They don't want to give any impression to their base that they're actually defending the border. So, a White man protecting the border from a Black migrant just won't fly. They don't like the optics. The race and the horse makes the Democratic Party feel guilty and embarrassed, but what they're really ashamed by is that they were the party of slavery, and they're taking that out on the innocent Border Patrol agents .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, they seized on a hoax to punish the good guys, just like they did with Jussie Smollett. At this point, it seems like Biden is taking his cues from one of America's great philosophers, George Costanza.