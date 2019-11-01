Jesse Watters on Warren's health care plan: She should say, 'Why don't we just have Mexico pay for it?'

Jesse Watters had some advice for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren Friday, saying on "The Five" that the senator from Massachusetts is blowing an "easy" path to the nomination.

"You know what she should say? ''Why don't we just have Mexico pay for it.?' That's what worked for Trump," Watters said of Warren's health care plan, referencing President Trump's famous declaration that Mexico would pay for the border wall. "I don't know why she doesn't use a gimmick like that."

The "Watters' World" host said Warren was not presenting the proper "mix" of policies that would win her voters.

"So she has to have some sort of mix between socialism and moderate-ism," Watters said. "She's now way, way over on the left. It's like a cocktail, right? Vodka tonic. You have a little bit of vodka, a little bit of tonic. And then it's a nice mix. She's gone way, way too much vodka, way too much socialism."

"And people are trying to drink it and they're throwing it up," Watters said, garnering some laughs from his co-hosts by making a retching sound.

Watters added that Warren should steer somewhere between rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"There is an avenue for her. It's to the right of Bernie and to the left of Biden," Watters said. "And she's way over on Bernie's lane, and she can't figure it out."

The co-host also advised Warren to step away from "Medicare-for-all" and move toward embracing the Affordable Care Act.

"Run on expanding Obamacare and enough with 'Medicare-for-all'. Say that Trump's tariffs are hurting workers. Say no one can afford college," Watters said. "That's such an easy way to win this nomination and she's not smart enough to figure it out."