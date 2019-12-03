Jesse Watters on House Intel impeachment report: 'The whole thing backfired'

Jesse Watters dismissed the newly released House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry report Tuesday, saying it didn't live up to the hype created by Democrats calling for the impeachment of President Trump.

Watters took issue with "The Five" co-host Juan Williams mention of "call logs" cited in the report, which alleges that Rep. Devin Nunes. R-Calif., was involved with the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

"It sure looks bad," Williams said.

CHUCK TODD CLAIMS REPUBLICANS ARE DOING RUSSIA'S 'INTELLIGENCE' WORK FOR THEM

"We're talking about impeaching the president and Juan is talking about call logs," Watters said on "The Five." "We were promised high crimes and misdemeanors and Juan is talking about a call log."

The 300-page report comes hours before the House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold its first formal impeachment hearing Wednesday morning. The report is expected to be transmitted to that committee following a Tuesday evening vote and would form the basis for any impeachment articles.

"President Trump’s scheme subverted U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine and undermined our national security in favor of two politically motivated investigations that would help his presidential reelection campaign," the report said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Watters argued that impeachment has had the reverse effect of what Democrats intended,

"No one's talking about Ukraine. My liberal mother is not talking about Ukraine. The whole thing backfired," Watters said. "If you look at every single swing state, impeachment's now underwater. This unified Republicans more than it unified Democrats. Democrats are broke."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.