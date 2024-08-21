Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

JESSE WATTERS: This is the Obama strategy - heavy on hope, light on action

Jesse Watters unpacks the real meaning behind Barack and Michelle Obama's addresses at the DNC

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Democrats are dusting off Bill Clinton and Nancy Pelosi: Watters Video

Democrats are dusting off Bill Clinton and Nancy Pelosi: Watters

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses what to expect during night three of the DNC on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how Democrats have said littel to explain themselves from a policy standpoint on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

AFTER OBAMAS GET PERSONAL AT DNC, TRUMO ASKS, ‘DO I STILL HAVE TO STICK TO POLICY?’

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats are dusting off Bill Clinton and Nancy Pelosi for night three of the DNC, followed by Tim Waltz accepting the VP nomination, and he'll be delivering his speech in Mandarin. We'll also have a performance by Stevie Wonder and John Legend. Forget the popcorn; Carville is whipping out the Doritos.

This is the Obama strategy: Heavy on hope, light on action. A party focused on one man can't be focused on you. 

Obamas embrace on DNC stage

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama (L) greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Kamala isn't in the building tonight, and she wasn't here last night to hear the Obamas. Biden, still very upset with Barack for staging the coup. So Kamala thought it'd make Biden even angrier if she snuggled up to Michelle on live TV

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Obamas delivered a powerful and persuasive argument last night, but anybody who bought it is oblivious to political reality. Their message last night was claim you're so virtuous you don't have to discuss your record or policies. The Democrats apparently have a monopoly on morality, and if you vote Republican, you're just a selfish and greedy ghoul. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.