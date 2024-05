Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Fox News host Jesse Watters lays out how President Biden is "helping" former President Trump's re-election campaign Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BIDEN UNDER INVESTIGATION AFTER THREAT TO ISRAEL’S OFFENSIVE AID: ‘PLAYING POLITICAL GAMES’

JESSE WATTERS: Russia isn't helping Trump. Biden is. He's completely splintered Democrats' once rock solid base. Young people, Blacks, Muslims used to be loyal to the Democrats. Now they're angry. College kids and Muslims call Biden "Genocide Joe."

Biden tried winning them back by threatening to cut off aid to Israel, but that wasn't enough. They want to see Israel wiped off the map. By caving to the campus caliphate, he slapped his Jewish mega-donors in the face. One billionaire backer wrote a letter to Biden saying this: "Bad, bad, bad decision on all levels... Let's not forget that there are more Jewish voters who care about Israel than Muslim voters that care about Hamas."

The only thing Israel and Hamas have in common is that they don't like Biden. Now House Republicans are cooking up an impeachment because, just like Democrats accused Trump of doing, Biden withheld aid to an ally to help himself politically.