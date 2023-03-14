JESSE WATTERS: Newark just got scammed into becoming a sister city

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Newark, N.J., partnering with a fake country, Kailasa, on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: You know how some cities have sister cities like Birmingham, Ala., is sister cities with Anshan, China? They have some cultural connection. There's some sort of cultural connectivity and they have a nice little international relationship where delegations come over, they celebrate each other, their art, their shared sacrifice in some war or whatever. You've heard of sister cities. Well, Newark, N.J., became sister cities with a fake country.

The city of Newark, N.J., just got scammed into becoming a sister city for the Hindu nation of Kailasa, but the problem is, the nation of Kailasa doesn't exist, and it never did. Newark thought Kailasa was a Hindu nation just off the coast of Ecuador. No one in the entire Newark government thought to themselves, "There's a Hindu island off the coast of South America?"

No one at the city council in Newark thought, "Hey, I've never heard of this country. What's their food like? What's their clothing look like? Are there beaches or rainforests in Kailasa? Let me just do a Google search before we get these guys into a room and make them our sister city." No — instead, they ran with it. Not only did they get duped, but they got duped by a self-proclaimed fake kind of Kailasa, a serial rapist.