JESSE WATTERS: You have to be a narcissist to be president, but Biden is a special case

Biden worries about his place in history, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jesse Watters: Biden is supposed to be serving us, not himself Video

 Fox News host Jesse Watters says President Biden's inner circle has created a fantasy land on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.' 

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to President Biden's reported obsession with his legacy Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: What do Washington, Lincoln, FDR, Reagan all have in common? America was at war or in a recession, and they put the people first. They didn't worry about how history would judge them. 

... 

History is best written by historians and now the Jewish, Puerto Rican, truck-driving, Greek professor raised in the Black church claims he is a historian, too.  

... 

Biden has compared himself to Washington at Valley Forge, Lincoln at Gettysburg, Roosevelt during World War II, and shamelessly plagiarized the Kennedys. You have to be a narcissist to be president, but Biden is a special case. A commander-in-chief has a lot on his plate, but Biden surprisingly finds time to meet with hand-picked historians at the White House for hours at a time, talking about his place in history. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.