Pelosi is 'giving license' to violence for refusing to condemn attacks on pro-life centers, Jesse Watters says

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped into the FBI and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on "The Five"Thursday for not investigating and not condemning the attacks against pro-life centers after several were set on fire and vandalized.

JESSE WATTERS: What you don’t understand, Dana, is that left-wing violence is just an idea. Remember Antifa? Just an idea. Right-wing violence, the greatest threat to national security ever. Left-wing violence, just an idea. And where is the FBI? I mean someone sneezes at a militia group and like 15 FBI members take off their jackets and then arrest everybody. Have they infiltrated Jane's addiction? Are they entrapping any of these radical activists? Absolutely not. There’s not even a suspect. The hasn’t even been a single arrest. Whatever happened to silence is violence? Remember you have to condemn White supremacy, and if you don’t, you’re complicit. They’ve asked Joe, they've asked Nancy. Remember how many times they asked Donald Trump to condemn racism? And he would say who do you want me to condemn? What do you want me to do – do it?

She got a meatball down the middle of the plate, and she pivoted and didn’t condemn. So she's giving license to this stuff, and where is the leak investigation? How hard is that? You round up the clerks and you waterboard them. You take their phones and you waterboard them, theoretically. You waterboard their brains with tough questions. Everybody knows I’m kidding. This is what is going to happen. Next week, the Supreme Court is going to release this opinion, and they’re probably going to be gone by then. They’ll probably be in their houses in Maine on the coast or at some lake house in Minnesota because once this comes down, there’s going to be action.

