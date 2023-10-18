JESSE WATTERS: Middle East looks even more chaotic than it did before Biden arrived in Israel

FOX News host Jesse Watters argued Wednesday that President Biden is attempting to "soft-pedal" Iranian involvement in Hamas' terror attacks in Israel on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BIDEN SAYS ISRAEL NOT TO BLAME FOR GAZA HOSPITAL BLAST, CITES ‘DATA SHOWN BY MY DEFENSE DEPARTMENT’

Biden voted for the Iraq war, and now he's telling Israel, don't be stupid like I was and do your best to kill terrorists, not civilians. Thank you, Joe. Great advice. He should have told them, don't leave the weapons behind, so terrorists can't have them like I did in Afghanistan. The president then said, "Our Defense Department confirmed that a Hamas rocket hit the hospital, not Israel's." Yet the president never mentioned radical Islam. He never uttered a single word about fanatical Muslims hell-bent on ethnic cleansing. Never touched it. Skipped right over the root causes. Also, never mentioned Iran.

Biden is trying to soft-pedal Iranian involvement because his administration has been letting Iran get away with murder for years. To his credit, President Trump had demolished ISIS, assassinated Soleimani and pulled out of the nuke deal and slapped crippling sanctions on that country's energy sector. He had great relationships with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Turkey, all the major Arab players. And Israel was cutting deals with these Arabs and now the deals are on hold because of Iranian mischief.

And Biden isn't going to be able to put this back together. He's just not. Biden was so angry after getting snubbed by the Arabs and being greeted with rockets and riots and hospital hoaxes that he snapped at "Binder" (White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre) on the plane ride home.

So "Primetime" isn't really sure what the trip accomplished. Symbolically, it was a victory for Israel, financially it was a victory for Hamas. And this obviously delayed Israel's ground campaign into Gaza. The Mideast looks even more chaotic than it did before Biden's arrived, which is quite the accomplishment.

