JESSE WATTERS: Is Michelle Obama having a Hillary moment?

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to former first lady Michelle Obama’s relaunch tour in her hometown ahead of the Democratic National Convention on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Remember that time in 1968 when Chicago held the Democratic convention?… I guess Democrats decided they wanted more of that because today they announced Chicago will once again host the Democratic National Convention next fall. Now, a lot of people were surprised by the decision because Chicago is kind of the poster child for failed Democrat policies, but then it hit us — Chicago is Obama country, and I don't mean Barry. I'm talking about Michelle Obama , and right now, Michelle is having her Hillary moment. Barry had his eight years, so Michelle is demanding her time to shine. Michelle is on a roll, and now she's center-stage.

MICHELLE OBAMA CLAIMS SHE WAS 'CRITICIZED BY FEMINISTS’ FOR PRIORITIZING MOTHERHOOD IN WHITE HOUSE

…

Michelle has a Netflix special with Oprah and when Oprah taps you, that means it's your time. The Obamas know that it was Oprah who was the first big name to support Barry's run for the White House. So, what does this mean? Well, for one, it means Michelle has another book and she wants the world to know it's her world now. That she, not Barack, is the real star. Did you catch this? Look at how Michelle presented Barack in that trailer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP