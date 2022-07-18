Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jesse Watters: The media is ranking Joe Biden's primary opponents right in front of his face

Only 30% of Americans approve of how Biden is handling the economy

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: Biden is the first president who everyone has given up on Video

Jesse Watters: Biden is the first president who everyone has given up on

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the first lady Jill Biden suggesting the president hasn't been able to get anything done on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on President Biden’s approval rating and possible Democrats to replace him on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Here's a question that matters. Did you even cut a deal with the Saudis for more oil? Because today the price of oil went up more than $5 a barrel, and the Saudis are treating Biden like an economic illiterate.  

WINSOME SEARS TO BIDEN: 'STOP GASLIGHTING' AMERICANS ON GAS PRICES, 'BEGGING' SAUDIS FOR OIL 

Releasing this statement while the president was still on the ground in the Mideast, "Adopting unrealistic policies to reduce emissions by excluding main sources of energy will lead in coming years to unprecedented inflation and an increase in energy prices and rising unemployment and a worsening of serious social and security problems." And the kingdom added that they don't really have much more spare capacity to raise production anyway, so Biden's trip isn't going to deliver us anything.  

Gas prices are one of the big reasons the country disapproves of the president, and he just broke another record. Only 30% of the country approves how he's handling the economy, and the media knows that's a political disaster. So, the media is ranking Joe Biden's primary opponents right in front of his face.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Washington Post ranked their top 10 favorite Biden replacements. Their list includes some failed 2020 candidates like Bernie [Sanders], Warren, Mayor Pete and Kamala, as well as AOC, some guy named Roy Cooper and Gavin Newsom. It's a sad list, but somehow they all seem better than Biden right now. And all these guys love getting their name out there. None of them are doing anything to tamp down the whisper campaign. Just a bunch of disloyal traitors. Joe doesn't even have friends in his own party.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.