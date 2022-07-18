Jesse Watters: The media is ranking Joe Biden's primary opponents right in front of his face

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on President Biden’s approval rating and possible Democrats to replace him on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Here's a question that matters. Did you even cut a deal with the Saudis for more oil? Because today the price of oil went up more than $5 a barrel, and the Saudis are treating Biden like an economic illiterate.

WINSOME SEARS TO BIDEN: 'STOP GASLIGHTING' AMERICANS ON GAS PRICES, 'BEGGING' SAUDIS FOR OIL

Releasing this statement while the president was still on the ground in the Mideast, "Adopting unrealistic policies to reduce emissions by excluding main sources of energy will lead in coming years to unprecedented inflation and an increase in energy prices and rising unemployment and a worsening of serious social and security problems." And the kingdom added that they don't really have much more spare capacity to raise production anyway, so Biden's trip isn't going to deliver us anything.

Gas prices are one of the big reasons the country disapproves of the president, and he just broke another record. Only 30% of the country approves how he's handling the economy, and the media knows that's a political disaster. So, the media is ranking Joe Biden's primary opponents right in front of his face.

