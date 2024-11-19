JESSE WATTERS: The mainstream media is depressed, divided and searching for meaning

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke down why the media is trying to regain access to President-elect Trump and his incoming administration on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Men are acting like men. Women are acting like women. Walls are being built and statues are going to stay up. Even Gavin Newsom wants to be a part of the story, but he keeps cold-calling Trump and can't seem to get through.

Maybe Gavin should just show up at Mar-a-Lago and knock on the door like Mika and Joe. That's what Gavin did with Biden. He just showed up at the White House and walked right in. We're hearing more about the ‘Morning Joe’ Mar-a-Lago summit. Trump just told them he wants to have better relations with the press and do some deals with Democrats if they want to help the country. Sounds reasonable, right?

Well, most of the media branded Mika and Joe as traitors who betrayed democracy. It's probably because most of the media actually believed their own lives. ‘Morning Joe’ says it was effing worth it. Quote unquote. Their pilgrimage to Palm Beach makes more sense now because – this just in – The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Comcast, the parent company, is about to announce it's spinning off MSNBC into a separate venture. It will no longer live under the same umbrella as NBC News ratings and profit or down. And MSNBC is on its own now. Biden certainly didn't help. They had to cover up for the big guy and it got them nowhere. They ended up with no access, no influence and no audience. Joe still won't talk to anyone.

How is the media going to cover the story if the main character is in hiding? They can't. The media wants to be used so badly, and Biden wouldn't even give them the pleasure. Now they're depressed, divided and searching for meaning. Talking about Trump's landslides, no fun. So now they're seeing how far they can go and what they can get away with and wondering aloud into a microphone. Can anyone hear me? Is anyone listening?