JESSE WATTERS: Local election systems across America are weak and vulnerable. Wanda the ballot-stuffer from Connecticut proved that, but there are lots of Wandas running around, tinkering with our elections — and now "Primetime" has learned of a new Wanda, this time in Massachusetts. NBC10 Boston spoke to a man who claims three ballots were stolen from him in Lawrence, Mass., right before last week's election, and he's got it on video.

It's a dirty trick and we're sick of it. "Primetime" reached out to the Massachusetts secretary of state, and they said they're "aware of the incident" and they're seeing it as "a criminal matter." They "referred it to the D.A. for investigation and prosecution." That is good, and the D.A.'s office told us the state police are investigating, which is good.

We reached out to the U.S. attorney's office for Massachusetts to see if they're going to join because this woman was allegedly tampering with mail, and that's a federal crime. This isn't the only case of possible voter fraud in the city . NBC10 spoke to a Lawrence woman who says the signature on her mail-in ballot was forged. "Primetime" will have more on voter fraud cases next week.