JESSE WATTERS: Letitia James spewed venom

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to New York ordering Donald Trump to pay fines in the fraud case on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: A judge in New York is ordering Donald Trump to pay over $350 million in fines and banning the former president from running a business in the state of New York for the next three years.

Letitia James ... brought a case that, according to the Associated Press, has never been brought in the history of the state. This statute was written to criminalize phony salesmen swindling folks out of their homes, or fake doctors selling bogus therapies, crimes with clear victims and damages. In this case, there were no victims or damages. Not a single bank or Trump customer ever complained. Everyone made money and Trump paid hundreds of millions in taxes and employed thousands of people.

