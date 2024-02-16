Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

JESSE WATTERS: Letitia James spewed venom

Watters dismantles the Trump civil fraud trial

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: This is a financial assassination attempt Video

Jesse Watters: This is a financial assassination attempt

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to a New York judge ordering Trump to pay over $350 million in fines in the civil fraud trial on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to New York ordering Donald Trump to pay fines in the fraud case on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: A judge in New York is ordering Donald Trump to pay over $350 million in fines and banning the former president from running a business in the state of New York for the next three years.  

... 

BIDEN PRIVATELY DEFIANT THAT HE DIDN'T BOTCH AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL: BOOK 

Letitia James ... brought a case that, according to the Associated Press, has never been brought in the history of the state. This statute was written to criminalize phony salesmen swindling folks out of their homes, or fake doctors selling bogus therapies, crimes with clear victims and damages. In this case, there were no victims or damages. Not a single bank or Trump customer ever complained. Everyone made money and Trump paid hundreds of millions in taxes and employed thousands of people. 

... 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Legal experts say Trump will easily win on appeal, but that's not the point. This is a financial assassination attempt of a political target. The judge is also placing an observer inside the Trump Organization, in other words, a mole for the next three years to blow the whistle if he sees any fraud or if he notices the marble floors are too shiny. Now, if Trump wins reelection, expect the mole to declare fraud. Letitia James, who's supposed to be a neutral administrator of justice, spewed venom. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.