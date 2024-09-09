JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris' debate camp counselors are 'leaking'

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses claims of concern from Democrats surrounding Kamala Harris’ performance in the upcoming ABC News Presidential Debate on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TEAM HARRIS HAD ‘PLANNED’ ON UNMUTED MICS, LEFT ‘SCRAMBLING TO REWRITE’ DEBATE STRATEGY: REPORT

JESSE WATTERS: It's the last night of debate camp for Kamala. And the camp counselors are leaking. Debate camp must not be going well because now they're setting expectations really low. She's never been in a presidential debate before. It's been a vice presidential debate, but never a presidential debate.

So I do think she is going to probably be a little bit more nervous. I think she has more riding on it. Whatever happened to Mrs. Say It To My Face? She's been in debate camp for a week rehearsing zingers and watching old game tape.

Kamala's so nervous she's watched all of Trump's debates, memorized his insults, and is now calling Hillary for help. But the ghost of Joe Biden still haunts her behind the scenes.

Harris says she feels handcuffed by the debate rules that Biden set. They wanted to create a moment when Trump interrupted her. But now they're rewriting their playbook. They've even turned her hotel room into a movie set with TV, lighting and method actors.

A Hillary loyalist is not just playing Donald Trump, but inhabiting him, wearing a boxy suit and a long tie. Kamala is even practicing the handshake, if there is one. Insiders say don't expect substance out of Kamala tomorrow night. Her plan is to tap dance around the Biden record, embrace the good stuff, and distance herself from the bad.