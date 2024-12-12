Jesse Wtaters discusses the bombshell report showing that there were 26 FBI informants present at the Capital on January 6 on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

DOJ IG REVEALS FBI INFORMANTS WERE PRESENT ON JAN. 6

JESSE WATTERS: The Justice Department just released the bombshell report that we've been waiting for. What actually happened on January 6th? The FBI had 26 confidential human sources there that day. 26 confidential human sources, a guy the FBI pays to spy for them. Of the 26 confidential human sources who were in DC on Jan. 6, four entered the Capitol during the riot.

An additional 13 entered the restricted area around the Capitol. So more than a dozen FBI spies participated in this so-called insurrection. A bunch of them broke into the Capitol. Their own inspector general says this is what happened. But that's not what they told you when they testified under oath.

…

Right. The FBI didn't have undercover agents at January 6th. They had confidential human sources. So what's the difference?

Well, a confidential human source doesn't get health insurance or a pension. They're just freelancing for the feds.

…

They get sat down, and the FBI says you're going to work for me now. And if you don't, you're looking at 20 years to life. So these guys say, yes, sir. And they cozy up to people like the Proud Boys and anyone the feds wants to watch and control from the inside.

And these confidential human sources are under pressure to deliver. What does deliver mean? It means intelligence and big busts that get the FBI good headlines. According to the inspector general report, the spies were feeding the FBI Intel that said January 6th was going to get a little hairy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP