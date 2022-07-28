Jesse Watters: Joe Biden proved he's compromised today

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to President Biden's phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday morning, highlighting what he believes is really going on behind the curtain on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Today, Joe Biden proved to "Primetime" that he's compromised. He's not really in charge. Biden's just been a frontman for the national security state. After taking a two-hour phone call with our biggest enemy, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden came out of it with nothing. According to readouts from the call, Biden never brought up the Wuhan lab leak, and he didn't confront China with flooding our country with fentanyl. The Chinese actually threatened Joe Biden on the call and said, if we mess around with Taiwan, "those who play with fire perish by it." And Biden just took it.

And the White House put out a statement like a good little boy and said, "The two presidents discussed a range of issues important to the bilateral relationship and other regional and global issues…" The call was a disaster. It's all a part of the bigger scandal involving all the major players in Washington. The people who run Washington, D.C. know Joe Biden's compromised. Washington knew it before they put him in the Oval Office. They've been running cover for the Biden family for years and have been selling Americans out for money and power. The entire Biden family – Joe, his brother Jim, son Hunter – they've all been caught in bed with China. Hunter has been caught with Chinese spies and the intelligence community buried it. The FBI scheme to discredit and downplay Hunter's laptop. It worked. It got Joe elected. Dozens of CIA officials came in to say it was just Russian disinformation, even though they knew it was real. Because the intelligence community has known what the Biden family has been up to this whole time.

The CIA has known about Hunter and the Chinese. The CIA knows everything. The CIA knew everything Joe is doing in Ukraine. It was the CIA guy who was the whistleblower that flagged Trump for getting too close to Burisma. It's the CIA's job to know what countries are blackmailing our politicians or who's getting rich off the side. The spooks do anything about it? No. They colluded with Big Tech in the media to kill the Hunter Biden stories. Joe lies with ease because he knows everybody in Washington has his back… Biden does what he's told. He's told to be soft on China. He knows that he's getting paid. You rat hold the lab leak, lets fentanyl pour in drop tariffs on solar panels, warns Nancy don't go to Taiwan and he sells oil to a Chinese company linked to Hunter. He's told to use Ukraine as a proxy war to drain Russia, pay defense contractors and launder money. He's been told to keep the border open so his donors have cheap labor and he's been told to limit American oil and gas.

So as investors and donors go green. And he knows that no one is going to touch a hair on his head because he's doing everything they're telling him to do. And that's why he lies with such ease about not knowing anything. Our country is being stolen from us and they're doing it in broad daylight.

