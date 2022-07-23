Biden admin doing opposite of what it should do to avoid war with China: Defense expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Defense Department official Elbridge Colby said the Biden administration is "doing the opposite" of what it should be doing if the United States wants to avoid war with China Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

ELBRIDGE COLBY: I warned in a Wall Street Journal piece back in February that there was a real risk that Ukraine would be a distraction from China and Taiwan. And frankly, here we are. And the administration says they can walk and chew gum at the same time. I'm sorry, is dealing with the biggest, first true pure superpower in our history — is that walking or is that chewing gum?

CHINA WARNS OF 'FORCEFUL MEASURES' IF U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER PELOSI VISITS TAIWAN

How about wrestling a dragon, as you put it? That would at least convey the level of seriousness of what we're dealing with. And that's not what we're seeing… We really have no time. We need leadership that will address this forthrightly and seriously, precisely to avoid the war… But the way you avoid the war, as you said — President Reagan's wisdom on that — was to be strong and clear and project that strength, and we're basically doing the opposite right now.

