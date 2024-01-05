JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden is no George Washington

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to President Biden comparing himself to George Washington on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BIDEN MARKS THREE YEARS SINCE JAN. 6 BLASTING TRUMP, SAYING HE IS 'TRYING TO STEAL HISTORY'

JESSE WATTERS: When the first shots of the Revolutionary War rang out almost 250 years ago, the country needed someone who would not only unite the colonies but lead an army of unskilled soldiers into battle. That man, George Washington, who fended off the siege of Boston under the cover of darkness, who mobilized his men at Valley Forge and forced the British to surrender in Yorktown. George Washington defied the odds. Now, Joe Biden thinks he can repeat history. After a week long Caribbean vacation where he, who just had skin cancer, returned with a sunburn. Joe Biden took another two days off, then went to Valley Forge to say: I'm Joe Washington.

JOE BIDEN: General George Washington knew he faced the most daunting of tasks. To fight and win a war against the most powerful empire in existence in the world at the time... Today, we gather in a new year, some 246 years later, just one day before January 6th. A day forever shared in our memory because it was on that day that we nearly lost America. Lost it all.

JESSE WATTERS: The man who says he's a Puerto Rican truck-driving Jewish professor now has a new identity. That's the campaign strategy Joe Biden is identifying as George Washington and says Trump is a dangerous British monarch who's trying to kill democracy with a dagger.

JOE BIDEN: It's the first national election since January 6th. Insurrection placed a dagger at the throat of American democracy since that moment. We all know who Donald Trump is. The question we have to answer is, who are we? That's what's at stake. Who are we?

JESSE WATTERS: So what is at stake? Well, Biden says the election is a choice between democracy and dictatorship.