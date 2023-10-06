JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton are cut from the same cloth

FOX News host Jesse Watters reflects on Hillary Clinton’s political misfortunes and her belief that Trump supporters must undergo "formal deprogramming" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Along came Hillary , who hated you. She winced when she had to walk into a diner, shake hands, listen to you. No, no, no. Hillary believed she was better than you, and she knew what was good for you. She didn't want to waste time listening.

KEVIN MCCARTHY DENIES REPORT HE IS CONSIDERING RESIGNING CONGRESS AFTER BEING OUSTED AS HOUSE SPEAKER

She knew all the answers already. So, if you didn't support Hillary, you must have a wicked soul. She took it personally. "They must not like me because I'm a woman. They must not like my policies because they're racist. How can anybody not like me when I have such good intentions?" This is why she called Trump voters "deplorable."

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hillary made no effort to understand why the country preferred Trump. She intentionally disconnected herself from the people and then was bewildered by his election. "Had to have been Russia that rigged it." Her arrogance didn't allow her to see that her position on trade, immigration, foreign policy wasn't what we wanted. Not to mention her condescending attitude. Joe Biden is cut from the very same cloth. He takes everything personally and loses his temper when voters ask him direct questions. Instead of listening and persuading, Biden snaps.