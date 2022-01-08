Jesse Watters: Joe Biden is 'damaged goods' after 2021

"Watters' World" host Jesse Watters described President Biden as "damaged goods" entering 2022, adding that the president's first year is "officially over and so is the rest of his presidency."

JESSE WATTERS: "58% of Americans disapprove of him, and Democrats want to primary him. AOC's former communications director went off to Politico about how unpopular and old Joe is…not very nice. He said quote, 'He's deeply unpopular. He's old, as blank. He's largely been ineffective unless we're counting judges or whatever the hell inside baseball scorecard we're using. And I think he'll probably get demolished in the midterms.' Even Bernie's campaign manager says there's no doubt Biden is on the road to facing a progressive primary challenger. So, incumbent presidents who face serious primary challenges or serious third party challengers always lose the general. Just ask Jimmy Carter and Bush 41. Nancy Pelosi is telling donors that Democrats need to be more boastful about his accomplishments and what would those be? Nothing comes to mind. And his party's civil war is raging as some Democrats slouch and just shake their heads for heading too far left. Remember MSNBC host Chris Matthews? He tweeted, ‘I tried to warn we were headed to far left.’ Even crooked [Hillary Clinton], says the squad's flying a kamikaze mission."

"Joe's party's at each other's throats while COVID surges back in a very big way. He should have known a winter wave was coming, but he got caught flat-footed. The U.S. breaking a record number of COVID cases this week, with over one million new infections in one day. Airlines canceling thousands of flights. Workers calling out, folks getting crazy, feeling fine, but standing in line for hours to get tested and then calling in sick for a week at least. It's an absolute mess. The December jobs report was another big mess. Economists expected over 400,000 jobs created, but the number came in at only 199,000. Sounds like an easy job to be an economist. You get paid to be wrong. Also paid to be wrong – Joe Biden."