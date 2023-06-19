JESSE WATTERS: There is no Joe Biden campaign or headquarters

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to President Biden's reelection campaign on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden was supposed to be the bridge from an old generation to the new and just stop Trump and let Kamala take over next election, but that can happen. That bridge blew up, so Biden testing his luck running for reelection without a pandemic. So, this time, we're going to get a real Joe Biden in front of a crowd for an entire campaign. This has never happened in the history of Biden's career. Every time you put Biden in front of a crowd, he had to drop out of the race immediately.

BIDEN'S WHITE HOUSE AIDES ADMIT THEY DON'T KNOW WHAT HIS ODD SAYINGS MEAN: REPORT

Joe may pay his taxes, but his son doesn't. Primetime did an investigation into the so-called Joe Biden campaign. There's no campaign. He has no headquarters. He has no finance department. And you ready? "Jesse Watters Primetime" has more staff than the Joe Biden reelection campaign . We counted.

A Democrat source says that Joe's fundraising has been "extremely underwhelming" and that makes sense because donating to Biden this early is a risky investment and the donation to Biden is basically like cutting a check to Kamala and many Democrats are now questioning Biden like they've never questioned him before.