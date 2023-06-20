JESSE WATTERS: The Hunter Biden investigation was never about Hunter, it was about Joe

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out Hunter Biden’s "sweetheart" plea deal on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: After five years, the feds have finally charged Hunter Biden. The president's son today pled guilty to two counts of tax evasion. Hunter didn't pay federal income taxes for two years on over $1 million in income, and the prosecutors are asking for no prison time.

'DOUBLE STANDARD': PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS SLAM 'PARTISAN' DOJ FOLLOWING HUNTER BIDEN PLEA DEAL

Repeat tax cheat — and prosecutors are also letting Hunter Biden skate on possession of an illegal firearm, which could have sent him to prison for 10 years, but Hunter is getting a pretrial diversion, which means his charges get dropped if he doesn't do drugs. This plea deal actually goes against Justice Department guidelines on the tax and the gun charge. This isn't a plea deal. This is a cover-up.



