JESSE WATTERS: The Hunter Biden investigation was never about Hunter, it was about Joe
Watters reacts to the plea deal
Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out Hunter Biden’s "sweetheart" plea deal on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
JESSE WATTERS: After five years, the feds have finally charged Hunter Biden. The president's son today pled guilty to two counts of tax evasion. Hunter didn't pay federal income taxes for two years on over $1 million in income, and the prosecutors are asking for no prison time.
'DOUBLE STANDARD': PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS SLAM 'PARTISAN' DOJ FOLLOWING HUNTER BIDEN PLEA DEAL
Repeat tax cheat — and prosecutors are also letting Hunter Biden skate on possession of an illegal firearm, which could have sent him to prison for 10 years, but Hunter is getting a pretrial diversion, which means his charges get dropped if he doesn't do drugs. This plea deal actually goes against Justice Department guidelines on the tax and the gun charge. This isn't a plea deal. This is a cover-up.
…
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Hunter Biden was never going to go to prison anyway. He was either going to get a sweetheart plea deal or get pardoned. The Hunter Biden investigation was never about Hunter. It was always about Joe. That's what the laptop tells us — the whistleblowers, the bank records and the House investigation will continue to investigate Joe Biden and follow the money when prosecutors won't, and today, James Comer looked at two more secret FBI documents that Christopher Wray has been holding back and we'll learn more about those in the coming days.