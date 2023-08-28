JESSE WATTERS: Evidence suggests Joe Biden is personally running the prosecutions of Donald Trump

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to alleged evidence suggesting President Biden is personally behind the prosecution of Trump on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: White House visitor logs just released suggests that Joe Biden is personally running the prosecutions of Donald Trump. The Biden White House was much more involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid than we ever realized. White House visitor logs suggests that the raid itself may have been hatched inside the Biden White House, and the special counsel prosecution on Donald Trump is still being coordinated by the White House.

Jay Bratt, who's now the top aide to the special counsel, Jack Smith, was a Justice Department official and was summoned to the White House twice in the fall of 2021 to meet with Joe Biden's deputy chief of staff, Caroline Saba, and an adviser to the chief of staff, Katherine Reily. This was while Donald Trump was negotiating with the National Archives. Jay Bratt didn't want a negotiation. Jay Bratt wanted a raid and lobbied the Biden White House to raid Mar-a-Lago. Jay Bratt even visited Mar-a-Lago and told Donald Trump, "Everything was fine. Just put a lock on the basement door."

But everything wasn't fine. Joe Biden and his White House counsel signed off on revoking Trump's privilege, and weeks later, armed FBI agents got a warrant from a Trump-hating judge who happened to be an Obama donor and went in hard and the Biden Justice Department indicted Donald Trump.

Then Jay Bratt was tapped to be the top aide for special counsel Jack Smith and what do you know? The Biden White House summoned Jay Bratt back to the White House to meet with again Biden's deputy chief of staff. That was just in March and weeks later, Donald Trump was indicted over the Mar-a-Lago documents. Why is the Biden White House conspiring with the Justice Department and the special counsel's office to prosecute Donald Trump? Joe Biden personally told us that he had nothing to do with the prosecution and it was totally independent.