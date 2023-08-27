CNN defends Biden's 'routine' vacation against 'Republican backlash' in ridiculed piece: 'Can't make this up'

CNN documented President Biden’s "routine" summer vacation against "Republican backlash" as he prepares to return to the "workaday realities" of Washington.

Sunday’s piece titled "Biden spent August trying to escape Washington. But September realities await him" appeared to contextualize the president being largely absent from the White House in the month of August.

"The end of a presidential summer vacation makes for some abrupt trade-offs. The beach for budget battles. Pilates for politics. Sunshine for special counsels," the article read. "Heading home from Lake Tahoe on Saturday, President Joe Biden exchanged a week of waterfront seclusion for the more workaday realities of running the country from Washington."

The article followed ongoing criticism against Biden for vacationing in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and Lake Tahoe as Maui residents continued to suffer from deadly wildfires. While it acknowledged that Biden received attacks for his trips, it was framed as "Republican backlash."

"With the vacations usually comes criticism. For Biden, the harshest attacks came following the Maui fires. Although he quickly signed an emergency declaration and worked to marshal federal resources, a ‘no comment’ when questioned about the death toll on the beach led to days of Republican backlash. (The White House later said Biden couldn’t hear the question.)," the piece read.

It went on to explain that Biden "kept abreast" of issues such as the Maui wildfires "through phone calls, briefings, television news and, in the case of the Hawaii fires, an on-the-ground visit that included around 10 hours of flying time."

The article added, "Summer vacations are routine for presidents, even those who claim to never take them. In August 2017, then-President Donald Trump spent 17 days at his golf course in New Jersey. President Barack Obama regularly spent two weeks each summer on Martha’s Vineyard."

CNN faced its own backlash for their article on social media.

"You can’t make this up…" Ron DeSantis press secretary Jeremy Redfern tweeted.

Claremont Institute alum Erielle Davidson explained, "They can’t make the argument for competency, so they try for ‘normalcy.’ But even then, very few people would go to Tahoe for a week after a fire that likely killed hundreds."

"Parody-level," radio host Jason Rantz declared.

"You people are the absolute worst. So much of the country hates you for a reason," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck wrote.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson commented, "Basically a Sunday Scaries Instagram story on behalf of the president."

"Take it easy, Joe," journalist Ian Miles Cheong tweeted.

During his vacation in Delaware earlier this month, Biden offered "no comment" regarding the rise death toll in Maui. After several days of backlash, the president along with First Lady Jill Biden visited Maui for one day before leaving for a second vacation in Lake Tahoe.

During a moment addressing the press, Biden was booed in what became a viral video on Friday.

"I’ve been talking to the UAW. Obviously, I’m concerned. I think that there should be a circumstance where the jobs that are being displaced and replaced with new jobs, the first choice should go to the UAW members who had the jobs, and the salary should be commensurate," Biden said, at times being drowned out shouting.

