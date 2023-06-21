JESSE WATTERS: Durham didn't seek justice

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on the Durham probe and says he did not seek justice on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Separating Democrats from lies is the hardest job in Washington.

DURHAM TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE AFTER FINDING FLAWS IN TRUMP-RUSSIA INVESTIGATION

...

Republicans are undermining a report that found no collusion between Trump and Russia? What? Did the Democrats even know what John Durham's job was?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…