JESSE WATTERS: Durham didn't seek justice
Watters says Schiff 'should really sit this one out'
Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on the Durham probe and says he did not seek justice on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
JESSE WATTERS: Separating Democrats from lies is the hardest job in Washington.
DURHAM TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE AFTER FINDING FLAWS IN TRUMP-RUSSIA INVESTIGATION
Republicans are undermining a report that found no collusion between Trump and Russia? What? Did the Democrats even know what John Durham's job was?
Hillary started the Russia hoax and Comey knew she started it, but hid it from the rest of the FBI, and the CIA knew it was a hoax. Barack knew it was a hoax. Joe Biden knew it was a hoax. Hillary made the whole thing up. So, why did they investigate a lie for two-and-a-half years? Why did the FBI use a lie to spy on the Trump campaign and put his people in prison? And why did the FBI shut down two investigations into the Clintons: one for foreign money-laundering and one for foreign campaign contributions? Now, all the Democrats wanted to know is why would John Durham want to ruin his reputation in Washington by telling the truth?