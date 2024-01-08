JESSE WATTERS: Dems filled the Black church for decades — until Joe Biden

Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized President Biden and other Democrats for turning Black churches into a "campaign stop." He also warned Biden that former first lady Michelle Obama "could be running" and that she seemed to "forget to mention Joe Biden" when discussing the Obama administration in a recent interview.

JESSE WATTERS: The Black church has been a cauldron of change in American culture for over a century. From Frederick Douglass, who spent his early days preaching about the abolition of slavery, to Martin Luther King Jr, whose sermons paved the way for the Civil Rights Movement. It was the Black church that galvanized racial progress in this country, and it was the Democratic Party that turned the Black church into a campaign stop.

…

Biden is trying to throw Trump in prison for the rest of his life; strip his business license, strip him off the ballot, and just call him a combination of Hitler and King George III. And the Obamas think he should go on the attack? I'm afraid to ask what this new level of attack would look like. But if Trump isn't damaged goods by the convention, Michelle Obama's positioning herself as Plan B.

…

Michelle Obama is talking about war, talking about artificial intelligence. This woman isn't just a fruit juice tycoon. She could be running.

…

Did she just forget to mention Joe Biden? Michelle, as your husband said, you didn't build that. But if I were Joe Biden, I don't know who I'd fear more – Trump or her.