Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out Democrats for their treatment of journalists on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: The Democrats are out for blood. They want to punish these journalists for blowing up the silent censorship arm of the Democratic Party. These reporters need to be broken just to send a message to the rest of the press: Don't cross the line.

DHS AGENCY APPEARS TO BE 'BURYING' EVIDENCE OF INVOLVEMENT WITH 'DOMESTIC CENSORSHIP ACTIVITIES': EXPERT

Democrats have always had a problem with journalists who report on their dirt. Remember, Obama spied on a Fox News reporter back in 2010? Took his phone records, tracked his movement, even stole his emails. Biden must have been taking notes because the president sent the Federal Trade Commission after Elon Musk demanding Musk rat on the journalists he worked with. Now, House Democrats don't want a private company to talk to a reporter that House Democrats don't approve of. So, Biden's Federal Trade Commission launched an investigation.

