JESSE WATTERS: When have Democrats ever cared about facts?

Fox News host Jesse Watters said January 6 does not impact "the lives of voters today" Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The Democrats say an assault on our democracy took place on January 6, 2021, but it actually happened earlier than that: on Oct. 14, 2020, when the New York Post's bombshell story on the Biden crime family was suppressed by the media, the FBI and other powerful interests, which allowed Joe Biden to win the election. The surveys all show if swing state voters had been aware of it, enough votes would have gone to Trump, swinging the election in Trump's favor. Does that sound like an assault on our democracy? Yeah.

JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE TRUMP SUBPOENA COULD BACKFIRE, HURT DOJ'S 'SEDITION' CASES AGAINST RIOTERS: EX-PROSECUTOR

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democrats want to investigate January 6 because they don't think they have any fingerprints on it, but they know they're complicit. They know what they did to the Republicans — October Surprise — unleashed the rage we saw that day, and we know that this midterm has nothing to do with January 6. That day does not affect the lives of voters today. The Democrats know they're about to be held accountable, and they're panicking. We're going to look into every crevice, check under every bed, hear from every single witness, look at every bank transaction and expose every single dirty trick that they've perpetrated over the last few years.