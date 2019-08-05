Jesse Watters: 'No way' democratic socialist convention disruption 'could've been real'

A tense exchange between two delegates to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) National Convention in Georgia was too absurd to believe, according to Jesse Watters.

The way one attendee became upset at another's use of "gendered" language seemed like it was the product of a human plant, Watters claimed Monday on "The Five."

"There's no way that could've been real," he said. "I don't think that was an actual socialist. I think it was a conservative comedian pretending to be a snowflake for laughs."

During the weekend conference, one delegate loudly objected, apparently to another delegate's use of the term, "guys."

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS' CONVENTION ERUPTS DUE TO 'SENSORY OVERLOAD,' GENDERED PRONOUN USAGE

"Quick point of personal privilege, guys," began one delegate, who identified himself as James Jackson from Sacramento, and specified that he uses the "he/him" personal pronouns.

As soon as Jackson said the word "guys," an individual in the audience could be seen becoming visibly irate in a livestream video of the convention posted online.

"I just want to say, can we please keep the chatter to the minimum? I'm one of the people who are very, very prone to sensory overload," Jackson said. Several other delegates could be seen waving "jazz hands" in the air, instead of applauding, as he spoke.

"There's a lot of whispering and chattering going on. It's making it very difficult for me to focus. Please, I know we're all fresh and ready to go, but can we please just keep the chatter to a minimum? It's affecting my ability to focus."

Within seconds, the individual who had appeared irritated by Jackson's words moved toward the microphone to yell, "Point of personal privilege, point of personal privilege."

"Please do not use gendered language to address everyone."

