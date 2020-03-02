Jesse Watters demands apology from China over coronavirus outbreak

Jesse Watters half-jokingly asked the Chinese government to apologize for the coronavirus outbreak Monday on "The Five," saying Beijing was responsible for the pandemic.

"I'd like to just ask the Chinese for a formal apology," Watters said as his co-hosts chuckled. "This coronavirus originated in China, and I have not heard one word from the Chinese. A simple 'I'm sorry' would do, it would go a long way."

"I expect a formal apology tomorrow. Doesn't matter if it comes from [President Jinping] Xi or the embassy," Watters added.

Co-host Dana Perino asked Watters, "What if the outbreak started here?" prompting Watters to explain how the outbreak began.

"Because they have these markets where they're eating raw bats and snakes," Watters said, "They are very hungry people. China's communist government cannot feed the people."

Perino disputed Watters as his other co-hosts laughed.

"And according to The New York Times, Dana, the Chinese government has been very deceitful and deceptive in communicating the extent of the infections to the world," Watters added before Perino tried to move on.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld brought up the constant mentions of coronavirus on the news.

"The relentlessness of the repetition isn't healthy," Gutfeld said. "And I think it's important for people to get away from the news... and to stop having this stuff hit you in the face all the time, because the effects of repetition are unhealthy for them, for the human mind."