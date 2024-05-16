JESSE WATTERS: 'The defense caught Cohen in lie after lie'

Fox News host Jesse Watters argues Michael Cohen failed to connect former President Trump to alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

MICHAEL COHEN ONCE SWORE TRUMP WASN'T INVOLVED IN STORMY DANIELS PAYMENT, HIS EX-ATTORNEY TESTIFIES

JESSE WATTERS: Imagine being a juror listening, and realize you just spent your whole month away from work, away from your family to listen to a case in which the star witness is exposed as a fanatic, seeking revenge on the defendant. The defense caught Cohen in lie after lie. At one point, the lawyer says, did you ever ask for a pardon? Cohen says "no." Then the lawyer pulled out a deposition where Cohen asked for a pardon. The whole courtroom just shakes their head. The defense painted a picture of a jilted lawyer who had been passed over for White House chief of staff, and who even had a hard time getting tickets to the inauguration. Cohen was suicidal and was forced to admit under oath that he had a vendetta against Trump. If you're a juror and you hear the star witness say that, not good. Michael Cohen's former lawyer, told Fox this morning that Cohen said he never had anything on Trump, which would make sense because if Cohen did have dirt on Donald, he would have handed it to the feds on a silver platter to stay out of prison.