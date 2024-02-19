JESSE WATTERS: The cries for Biden to step down have never been louder

Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down Democrats’ concerns over President Biden’s re-election bid on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden has never had main character energy. He spent his career plagiarizing from the main characters. My liberal family members visited me this weekend, and they are wetting the bed. Why can't Joe Biden just go out and sell his accomplishments? Why can't Joe Biden say, "This is what Trump did. This is what I did and this is what I'll do in the future." I held my tongue, but they'll learn.
DEMOCRATS FRUSTRATED BY 'BED-WETTING' COMPLAINTS FROM BIDEN INNER CIRCLE, DEMAND WEST WING 'BE BETTER': REPORT
Joe Biden isn't capable of these things. Main characters know how to campaign. Their instincts drive them to lead. Joe Biden was told how to campaign, and now Democrats are considering telling him not to listen to The New York Times.
...
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Now the cries for Biden to step down have never been louder....Joe is up against Father Time. He can't improve. He falls asleep at funerals. He shakes hands with ghosts and that's easy mode. The coalition is cracking, and "The Squad" is now saying don't vote for Joe in the primary.