JESSE WATTERS: Cornel West is sliding into the third party candidate space

Jesse Watters discusses how American voters are eager for a third-party candidate to enter the presidential race if the general election comes down to Donald Trump and President Biden on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

PROGRESSIVE ACTIVIST CORNEL WEST ANNOUNCES PRESIDENTIAL RUN UNDER THIRD PARTY

JESSE WATTERS: Now, we have a ton of options in just about every aspect of our lives except politics. And once you hit the general, you're left with two candidates, a Democrat and a Republican. And if you don't like either, you're out of luck. What about a third party candidate? Back in '92, Ross Perot got 20% of the popular vote as a third party candidate. He cost Bush the election.

A third party candidate can be deadly in the general. Right now, half of Americans say they'd consider voting for a third party candidate. If it's Trump versus Biden. So there's an open lane and someone sliding in. His name's Cornel West.

Cornel West, the far-left guy. There's an appetite on the left for a guy who's antiwar, anti-Wall Street, anti-Big Tech, all the mainstream socialists. AOC, Bernie, they have abandoned the people who voted for them once their party got in power. Now Cornel is running with the People's Party, founded by one of Bernie's old staffers.

The People's Party tried to recruit Bernie to run with him in 2020, but he thought he'd have a better chance running as a Democrat. Cornel doesn't trust the Democratic Party. He remembers how they kneecapped Bernie in 2016 and in 2020.