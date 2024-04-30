Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds the anti-Israel protests on college campuses across the country on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Columbia has Bud-lighted their brand. I didn't think you could make Brown look normal, but you did. Who would have thought scrapping the SATs, injecting DEI, CRT, affirmative action and thousands of foreign exchange students would have created America's first Sharia law school. Well done. Just like Black Lives Matter, it's spreading across the country because liberal leaders won't enforce their own laws. Libraries are being stormed in Virginia and innocent Jewish bystanders at UCLA are being chased down by women, wielding tasers.

At George Washington University, Arab spring breakers desecrated a statue of George Washington, spray painting "genocidal warmonger university." College campuses look like CHOP in Seattle. Terror teepees pockmarked the quads and if you're a Jewish student , they check your papers and ban your entry.

In the 1930s, Nazi barred Jews from stepping foot inside the University of Vienna. In 2024, Jews can't walk freely at universities in California. Protesters (are) reportedly chanting, "Go back to the gas chamber." None of this bothers the squad. AOC says the police are the problem.