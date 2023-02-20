Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: You can't even trust the people who are supposed to protect you

The East Palestine, Ohio train disaster shows how the government is neglecting Americans, Watters argues

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
JESSE WATTERS: As I've always said, until they prove you otherwise, you just have to assume everyone's lying to you. Trust in this country is reaching a breaking point. You can't even trust the people who are supposed to protect you. And of course, I'm talking about the government. For years, the government's been lying, hiding and stealing from you. They lied about Afghanistan, the Patriot Act. They even lied about Pat Tillman. 

EAST PALESTINE, OHIO MAYOR 'FURIOUS' WITH BIDEN'S UKRAINE VISIT: 'THAT WAS THE BIGGEST SLAP IN THE FACE'

People living near the site of an Ohio train derailment that resulted in the controlled release of toxic chemicals fear returning home.

People living near the site of an Ohio train derailment that resulted in the controlled release of toxic chemicals fear returning home. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

They hid Hunter's laptop to put Joe in the White House. They shut down schools over COVID and then stole a bunch of pandemic relief for themselves. The people who are supposed to protect us are in it for themselves, but they at least used to act like they cared about the little guy. But when a toxic train wrecked in East Palestine, Ohio, they didn't even pretend to care. The Biden administration can't even find East Palestine on a map and the whole town feels forgotten, and they can't trust anyone. 

Isn't that sad? A town being forced to live in a mushroom cloud is being told everything's okay. Meanwhile, kids are breaking out in hives. Pets are dropping dead, and rivers are full of chemicals and dead fish. But the people who should care, like Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, wouldn't even answer if he would drink the water. 