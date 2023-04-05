JESSE WATTERS: Biden's transported our top secrets all over the place

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out President Biden over spreading classified information from his garage in Delaware to the Penn Biden Center to recently alleged Chinatown on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden's safe place has always been wherever the Corvette is. Remember Joe thought his Corvette was so safe that he stashed classified documents next to it? But Joe, being a car guy, didn't like a lot of clutter in the garage, so he looked for the next safest place he could think of: Chinatown.

TRUMP INSISTS HE WAS TRANSPARENT WITH FBI ABOUT CLASSIFIED DOCS, SAYS BIDEN HAS ‘BOXES STORED IN CHINATOWN’

…

While everybody was talking about Trump getting arrested, we found out that Biden houses classified documents in Chinatown. Guess who Biden told to put his classified documents in Chinatown? Hunter's old assistant, Kathy Chung, who now just flipped on the Big Guy. So, unless Joe kept his Corvette in Chinatown, we really hope they were safe in Chinatown. I mean, there wouldn't be any spies in Chinatown, right? Don't worry. Nancy said it was safe.

…

Biden's just been caught transporting our top secrets all over the place. Boxes of documents went from the White House to the UPenn Biden Center to Chinatown — which we're now just finding out about — to Delaware, to Boston.